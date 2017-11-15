NFL Rumors: Matthew Slater To Miss Time With ‘Serious’ Hamstring Injury

One of the leaders in the New England Patriots’ locker — and perhaps the best gunner in the NFL — could be sidelined for a while.

Patriots wide receiver/special teams ace Matthew Slater left his team’s 41-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday with a hamstring injury. And, with the Patriots in Colorado Springs, Colo., preparing for their Week 11 matchup with the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City, Slater is heading home and likely will miss Sunday’s game, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) has returned home instead of remaining with the Patriots in Colorado Springs. Likely out vs. Raiders. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 15, 2017

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, however, offered this grim update on the 32-year-old:

Matthew Slater’s hamstring injury was described to me as “serious.” Looking at a multi-game absence. https://t.co/466CErmrso — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2017

While losing Slater definitely isn’t a season-wrecker, it’s yet another blow to a team that’s already missing it’s biggest leader on defense (linebacker Dont’a Hightower) and one of it’s most important leaders on offense (wideout Julian Edelman). The Patriots might be used to playing without the oft-injured Slater at this point, but he’s nevertheless a difference-maker when on the field.

And as we saw at Sports Authority Field, sometimes special teams can be the most important factor in a game.

