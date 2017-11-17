NFL Rumors: Owner Reached Out To Adam Silver To Replace Roger Goodell

The NFL is in a state of turmoil as the war between commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones rages on.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham dropped an investigative bomb Friday that details the conflict between Jones and Goodell, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the league’s indecisiveness when it comes to Goodell’s future as commissioner.

There are many noteworthy aspects to the story, but one of the biggest bombshells was the name of a possible replacement for Goodell — Adam Silver.

Van Natta Jr. and Wickersham reported that one owner reached out to the current NBA commissioner to gauge his interest in taking Goodell’s spot. But that was a hard no from Silver.

“a confidant of one owner reached out to gauge whether Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, would be interested in running the NFL,” Van Natta Jr. and Wickersham wrote.

Silver has done a brilliant job at the helm of the NBA, but it’s no surprise he isn’t interested in dealing with the mess that is the NFL right now.

Goodell reportedly has asked for what amounts to a king’s ransom for his next contract, but if Jones has anything to say about it, he’ll be headed toward the unemployment line and not to his private jet.

