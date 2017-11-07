New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Placing Dont’a Hightower On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots reportedly won’t wait any longer to officially put an end to linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s season.

The Patriots are placing Hightower on injured reserve, ending his season, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday. Hightower suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Patriots’ Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was only a matter of time before Hightower was going to be placed on injured reserve.

The Patriots reportedly filled Hightower’s spot on the roster by signing defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois. Hightower’s spot on the roster was expected to be filled by Shea McClellin, but the veteran linebacker reportedly suffered an injury setback and won’t be activated off of injured reserve.

The Patriots’ have replaced Hightower on the field by putting more on Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and David Harris’ plates.

