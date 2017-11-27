NFL Rumors: Patriots Placing Martellus Bennett On Injured Reserve

Apparently New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett really is injured.

The Patriots are placing Bennett on injured reserve, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride on Monday. Bennett missed Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins with hamstring and shoulder injuries. Bennett suffered a torn hamstring, leading to his trip on IR, the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported Monday.

The Patriots claimed Bennett off waivers from the Green Bay Packers earlier this month. The Packers released him with a “failure to disclose physical condition” designation based on his shoulder injuries. Bennett detailed in a social media rant that he considered undergoing season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder while with the Packers. Bennett explained his decision to forego the surgery to play with the Patriots after his first game back with New England.

Bennett caught six passes for 53 yards in just 24 snaps in two games with the Patriots this season. He was with the Patriots on last year’s Super Bowl LI championship team.

He revealed last month he was contemplating retirement after the season, so the tight end might have played his last game in the NFL.

