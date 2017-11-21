NFL Rumors: Patriots Signing Ex-Bucs Receiver/Returner To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots reportedly will have a new wide receiver when they return to practice Wednesday.

Bernard Reedy, who was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, will join the Patriots’ practice squad Tuesday, according to a report from Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

“Reedy will head to New England on the practice squad,” Auman wrote Monday, “but with hopes of being promoted to the 53-man roster once he can learn the playbook.”

New England currently has 10 players on its practice squad, meaning it’ll have to release one to make room for Reedy.

Reedy entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2014 but didn’t make his pro debut until earlier this season. He appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers before his release, catching just two passes for 21 yards but serving as Tampa Bay’s primary kick and punt returner.

The 25-year-old has returned 14 punts for 143 yards this season and seven kickoffs for 145 yards. He’s also carried the ball three times for 17 yards.

Danny Amendola has handled punt-return duties for the Patriots when healthy this season, and Dion Lewis has been their top kick returner. New England currently has just three healthy receivers with Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) both nursing injuries.

