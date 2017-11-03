NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft Will Be Deposed In Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be among those deposed as part of Colin Kaepernick’s lawsuit against the NFL, according to a report Friday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As part of the deposition, Kraft will be “asked to turn over all cell phone records and emails in relation to the Colin Kaepernick collusion case,” per Schefter’s source. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair and other NFL and team executives also reportedly will be deposed.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has yet to sign with a new team, filed a grievance last week alleging NFL owners colluded to keep him out of the league.

Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem last season, has remained unemployed even while several teams have lost their starting QBs to injury. Deshaun Watson of McNair’s Texans is the latest example, suffering a season-ending torn ACL on Thursday. Houston opted to sign Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates to back up new starter Tom Savage.

