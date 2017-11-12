NFL Rumors: Roger Goodell Seeking Private Jet For Life In New Contract

Say what you want about Roger Goodell, but the NFL commissioner apparently comes out firing at the negotiation table.

In a conference call Monday, the NFL’s Compensation Committee will discuss — and potentially decide on — the proposed contract extension for Goodell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Sunday, citing sources. And, judging by what Goodell is asking for, it’s no wonder that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is so upset.

Goodell, who currently makes approximately $30 million per year, reportedly is seeking an annual salary of nearly $50 million, a private jet for life and lifetime health insurance for his family. There appears to be some controversy surrounding the validity of the report, though.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart strongly denies Roger Goodell's only written contract demands in August were for $50 million, plus the perks. Original ESPN source is adamant it is true but clarifies that the amount in writing was $49.5 million, just shy of $50 million. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 12, 2017

Wow.

Now, the commissioner reportedly made that counterproposal in early August, and it’s unclear whether the contract the committee intends to discuss includes those terms. Either way, that’s one seriously aggressive contract proposal, if true.

Perhaps a bit too aggressive, however.

“That number for Roger just seems too much,” One NFL team owner told Schefter and Mortensen. “It’s offensive. It’s unseemly.

” … (There are) several owners in this league who don’t make $40 million a year.”

This could get interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images