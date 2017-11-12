NFL Rumors: Saints ‘Unsure’ If Drew Brees Is Part Of Their Future

The New Orleans Saints might be in business for a new signal-caller.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that while the Saints are excited about what the future holds for the team, they’re “unsure” if Drew Brees is going to be a part of it.

“My understanding is the future is unsure for Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints,” Rapoport said. “They’ve got this young team with so much talent that they’d like to keep together, but there is an open question now of whether or not Drew Brees will be a part of that. I am told it is up in the air.”

Brees, who turns 39 in January, hasn’t shown any alarming signs of regression this season. Through nine games, he’s tossed for 2,214 yards with 13 touchdowns and has helped New Orleans ride a seven-game win streak after dropping its first two games of the campaign.

Rapoport reports that Brees privately has stated he has no interest playing with anyone other than the Saints, with whom he’s played the past 12 seasons and won a Super Bowl with in 2010. New Orleans reportedly has taken notice of missed throws Brees typically makes, though, and has been in the quarterback market for the past few seasons, per Rapoport.

Brees’ contract expires at season’s end, but his current deal pertains a clause that disallows the Saints from placing the franchise tag on him this offseason. With that said, New Orleans will have a tough decision to make in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images