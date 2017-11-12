NFL Rumors: Seahawks Violated Concussion Protocol With Russell Wilson

You’d think by now that NFL teams would know not to mess around with concussions.

Alas, not everyone seems to get it.

During the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was sent off the field after taking a big hit from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby. League protocol requires players showing symptoms to go to locker rooms and get cleared by an independent physician before reentering games, but Wilson returned to the game after just one play.

After reviewing the situation, the NFL has determined that the Seahakws indeed did violate concussion protocol, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing a source close to the situation. The team is expected to face consequences, and though its unclear what their penalty could be, the Seahawks can be fined up to $150,000.

Here’s the play in question:

Russell Wilson sent off after taking hit to the chin for concussion check, ducked in the tent then sent right back out pic.twitter.com/8HXvKOGNuG — That Dude (@cjzer0) November 10, 2017

A decision reportedly is expected to come within the next couple weeks, per Schefter’s source. Both the NFL and the NFL Players Association will review the situation and interview members of the Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ next game will come Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons on “Monday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images