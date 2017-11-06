NFL Rumors: Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater To Be Activated By Wednesday

Teddy Bridgewater’s miraculous comeback almost is complete.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a devastating knee injury before the 2016 season, when he tore his ACL and a dislocated kneecap during last year’s preseason.

But Bridgewater returned to practice a few weeks ago, and he should be activated by Wednesday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

With #Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to be activated by Wed., don’t be surprised if he backs up Case Keenum, who earned more starts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2017

While the 24-year-old is expected to backup QB Case Keenum initially, we wouldn’t be surprised if calls for the former first-round draft pick to start ahead of Keenum begin relatively soon.

Keenum has played well in relief of Sam Bradford, who has missed six games with a knee injury, but if Bridgewater is medically cleared to play then he most likely is the better option.

Minnesota has an elite defense and likely will win the NFC North, but QB play will be the difference in the playoffs, which is where Bridgewater could help elevate them from division winner to Super Bowl contender.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images