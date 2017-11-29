NHL Odds: Bruins Slight Home Underdogs Against NHL-Best Lightning

The Boston Bruins will try to get back into the win column as they close out a three-game homestand on Wednesday when they take on the Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning as +100 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Bruins are hoping to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers as -117 home chalk on Saturday that put the brakes on a season-high four-game win streak and will hit the ice in Wednesday night’s Lightning vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden as underdogs for the third time in their past five home dates.

Veteran netminder Tuukka Rask returned to action in the Bruins’ loss to Edmonton after watching from the bench for four games, but the break did little to turn around what has been a disappointing campaign for the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner.

Rask has now surrendered three or more goals in 10 of 13 appearances this season, while backup Anton Khudobin has made a strong case for increased playing time by going 7-0-2 in 10 appearances to date, leaving Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy with a tough decision ahead of the club’s clash with the Lightning.

The Bruins’ offense has been impacted by injuries to forwards David Krejci and Brad Marchand, scoring a modest 2.8 goals per game during their 4-1-0 run. However, total goals have now reached 6.0 in consecutive games for the first time since November 8.

The Lightning close out a four-game road trip in Boston after topping Buffalo 2-0 as -170 chalk on Tuesday to end a two-game slide. The win over the Sabres also lifts Tampa Bay to the top of the NHL standings with 36 points, 12 up on the Bruins, and solidifies its position as a +700 favorite on the Stanley Cup odds.

Tampa Bay also sits among the NHL leaders with 3.67 goals scored per game, but has potted just five total markers on its current road trip and has seen the UNDER prevail in three of four overall.

The Bruins have claimed the victory in six of their last eight meetings with Tampa Bay. However, the Lightning have knocked off Boston in two of their last four visits to TD Garden, including a 6-3 win as +175 underdogs on March 23.

The Bruins next travel to Philadelphia for a Friday night date with the Flyers and close out the weekend in Nashville on Sunday. The Bruins have won nine of 12 overall against the Flyers, but have just one win in three visits to Philadelphia, and are winless in three road dates with the Predators since December 2013.

