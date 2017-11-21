NHL Players Hilariously Describe Best Dish They Can Cook Themselves

It turns out most NHL players are atrocious cooks.

On the league’s YouTube page, they asked players the best thing they can create in the kitchen. The answers were pretty abysmal at times, from Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin’s best culinary creation being grilled cheese, to Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson only being able to whip up scrambled eggs.

Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask, on the other hand, provided arguably the most intricate dish, a sweet potato gnocchi with spicy sausage, bacon and asparagus.

Here’s the whole video.

It doesn’t look like many of these guys are destined for careers as chefs after hockey.

Thumbnail Photo Via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images