Nick Saban Cracks Up While Lamenting ‘How We Got Here’ With Ripped Jeans

The biggest grump in college football is back at it, but this time with a smile.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no stranger to ranting about things that really grind his gears. And while opening his press conference Wednesday, Saban went off on the mind-numbing emergence of ripped jeans.
The rant was inherently ridiculous, and Saban knew it.
Who says this guy doesn’t have a sense of humor?
At the end of the day, Saban probably doesn’t care what his players choose to wear, as long as his team remains atop the College Football Playoff rankings. Just don’t come at him with all that solar eclipse nonsense.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images
