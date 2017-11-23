Notre Dame’s Mike Brey Hilariously Celebrates Maui Invitational Win Shirtless

Mike Brey lived his best life during Notre Dame’s trip to the Maui Invitational.

Brey took Twitter by storm by coaching in a t-shirt and shorts during the tournament in Hawaii, and following the Irish’s come-from-behind win over Wichita State in the championship game Wednesday, Notre Dame’s head coach got all fired up celebrating shirtless in the locker room.

Brey strolled into the room wearing a lei and no shirt and started flexing with the No. 13 Irish.

Take a look:

And you thought Maui Mike Brey’s sideline attire was casual … MAUI CHAMPS!!!#NDinMaui pic.twitter.com/VDA32cCweH — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) November 23, 2017

Notre Dame moved to 6-0 on the year after erasing a 16-point deficit to defeat No. 6 Wichita State so we think Brey can celebrate however he sees fit.

Party on, Mike.

Thumbnail photo via https://twitter.com/NDmbb/status/933582201521823744