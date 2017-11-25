Ohio State Vs. Michigan Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

“The Game” will always be the game in college football, regardless of Ohio State’s and Michigan’s records.
The teams will meet Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., in the latest installment of their ages-old rivalry. Unranked Michigan will look to sink No. 8 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes by beating its neighbor to the south for the first time since 2011.
Mystery surrounds Michigan’s game plan, as starting quarterback Brandon Peters is questionable due to an undisclosed injury. Backup John O’Korn might start, adding further intrigue to one of college football’s great spectacles.
Here’s how to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan online.
When: Saturday, Nov. 25, at noon ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images
