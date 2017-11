The Edmonton Oilers put a halt to the Boston Bruins’ win streak Sunday thanks in large part to their goaltender.

Goaltender Cam Talbot was strong in the Oilers’ 4-2 victory at TD Garden, turning away 23 of 25 Bruins shot attempts. Talbot had a number of fine saves, but none were better than his pad stop on Zdeno Chara’s redirected shot attempt.

To see the DCU Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images