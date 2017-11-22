Oilers Rinkside Reporter Dresses Up, Raps As Drake For Talking Points

Most of this season has been a disaster for the Edmonton Oilers, but rinkside reporter Gene Principe may have just given them their worst moment of the season.

Prior to Edmonton’s game Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues, Principe attempted to dress up as Canadian rapper Drake. He then used the artists’ songs as the basis for all of his talking points.

Attempted is an important word to note there, because he quite poorly goes from trying to report to singing Drake songs. All the while, the lyrics are converted to apply to the Oilers.

It’s a cringe-inducing 60-seconds.

Who approved this pic.twitter.com/Sv6ScvZSYX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 22, 2017

As fate would have it, the Blues proceeded to score twice in the first eight minutes after that pregame circus.

Thumbnail Photo Via Screengrab