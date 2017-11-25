Oklahoma’s Tribute To Baker Mayfield Was Insufferably Over-Dramatic

Let’s all hold a moment of silence for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.
He was a good man, who always showed the utmost respect for his opponents and peers.
Sure, he acted like a complete idiot against Kansas last week, but did he really deserve to sit out the first series on his beloved Senior Day? Should he really have been stripped of his captainship for 10 seconds? Of course not, as this likely is the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner we’re talking about.
However, even though Mayfield wasn’t physically able to fulfill his captain duties before Saturday’s game against West Virginia, his teammates made sure he was there in spirit. Make sure you grab some tissues before watching this clip:
It could be a while before Sooner nation moves on, but moments like this will ensure Mayfield isn’t soon forgotten.
But wait… He’s alive?!?!
Get out of town!
Phew, we really thought he was gone for good. Good to have you back, Baker.
Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images
