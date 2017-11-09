Opening Tip In Knicks-Magic Game Might Be Worst Jump Ball In NBA History

Jump balls have to be one of the easiest jobs for an NBA referee, right?

Well…

Wednesday’s game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic got off to a bizarre start, to say the least. Knicks center Enes Kanter and Magic big man Nikola Vucevic lined up for the opening tip, but the referee in charge of the jump ball wound up tossing the ball right above Kanter’s head. Check this out:

The obvious question is how was this allowed to stand? No re-jump?

Furthermore, what is Kanter doing arguing with the ref after actually winning the jump ball? Just take the possession say “thanks, stripes.”

In any event, the Knicks, who were without star forward Kristaps Porzingis, wound up falling 112-99 at Amway Center.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images