Packers Trying To Get Back Part Of Martellus Bennett’s Signing Bonus

Think the Martellus Bennett vs. Green Bay Packers war is over? Think again.

The Packers reportedly filed papers to get some of Bennett’s signing bonus money back, according to ESPN. That money was worth $6.3 million, and was pro-rated over his three year deal. But given Bennett won’t be in Green Bay for the final two years, the Packers could save as much as $4.2 million.

The saga between the two sides is a story in many parts. It went from Bennett potentially retiring mid-season, to being injured, then getting put on waivers and later picked up by the New England Patriots and playing the next week.

But Bennett won’t dress again this season, however, after getting placed on the season-ending injured reserve on Monday.

Since Bennett left Green Bay, both sides have exchanged words about the Packers’ medical team, who the tight end believed tried to coerce him into playing while hurt.

Bennett, an otherwise active user on Twitter, has been silent on the platform since Nov. 9, the day after he was claimed by the Patriots.

Here’s what he said:

I'll tell y'all everything one day, but wow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 10, 2017

Maybe this will be enough to elicit a response from the 30-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images