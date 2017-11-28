Patriots Add Two Players After Freeing Up Roster Spots Due To Injuries

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were two unfamiliar nameplates on New England Patriots lockers at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Those two nameplates belonged to linebacker Nicholas Grigsby and offensive lineman Jason King.

Grigsby previously was on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, so he’s headed to the Patriots’ 53-man roster. King will be added to the practice squad, so there’s another move coming to promote a player to the 53-man roster.

This is King’s third tenure with the Patriots. He was with the team in training camp and was briefly added to the practice squad earlier this season.

The Patriots freed up two spots on their 53-man roster Monday when they placed tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Nate Ebner on injured reserve.

Grigsby, who came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2016, played six games for the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie. He was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in September.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a 1.56-second 10-yard split, 6.90-second 3-cone, 4.27-second short shuttle, 36.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump at his pro day in March 2016.

The Patriots needed linebacker and special teams depth after Kyle Van Noy, Trevor Reilly, Marquis Flowers, Trey Flowers and Ebner all suffered injuries Sunday in New England’s 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Grigsby had 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and 3.5 sacks in his senior season at Pitt.

