Patriots’ Brandin Cooks Was Laughably Wide Open On Big Play Vs. Dolphins

NFL teams typically are supposed to cover their opponents No. 1 receiver.

The Miami Dolphins, however, apparently missed that memo.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Brandin Cooks hauled in a 37-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady. And as you’ll see in the clip below, Cooks was about as wide open as a receiver ever could hope to be.

3rd-and-14? Time to shoot some arrows. Brady to @BrandinCooks for 37 yards. pic.twitter.com/rHKMgLYXVD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2017

Looks like someone blew an assignment.

Here’s a freeze-frame to show you just how much room Cooks had to work with:

Now THAT is some good defense. pic.twitter.com/CIKHzT8dmj — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 26, 2017

Listen, we don’t want to give the Dolphins too much grief, as it’s not like the Patriots haven’t suffered from similar problems this season.

Still, come on, Fins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images