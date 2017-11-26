New England Patriots

Patriots’ Brandin Cooks Was Laughably Wide Open On Big Play Vs. Dolphins

by on Sun, Nov 26, 2017 at 2:47PM
NFL teams typically are supposed to cover their opponents No. 1 receiver.

The Miami Dolphins, however, apparently missed that memo.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Brandin Cooks hauled in a 37-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady. And as you’ll see in the clip below, Cooks was about as wide open as a receiver ever could hope to be.

Looks like someone blew an assignment.

Here’s a freeze-frame to show you just how much room Cooks had to work with:

Listen, we don’t want to give the Dolphins too much grief, as it’s not like the Patriots haven’t suffered from similar problems this season.

Still, come on, Fins.

