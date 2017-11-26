Patriots’ Brandin Cooks Was Laughably Wide Open On Big Play Vs. Dolphins

NFL teams typically are supposed to cover their opponents No. 1 receiver.
The Miami Dolphins, however, apparently missed that memo.
During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Brandin Cooks hauled in a 37-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady. And as you’ll see in the clip below, Cooks was about as wide open as a receiver ever could hope to be.
Looks like someone blew an assignment.
Here’s a freeze-frame to show you just how much room Cooks had to work with:
Listen, we don’t want to give the Dolphins too much grief, as it’s not like the Patriots haven’t suffered from similar problems this season.
Still, come on, Fins.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
