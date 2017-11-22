Patriots Fans Viciously Troll Matt Ryan’s Baby Announcement With 28-3 Jokes

Matt Ryan never will escape the Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl LI collapse against the New England Patriots.

The star quarterback announced Tuesday that he and his wife are expecting twins. The picture that Ryan posted was of he and his wife holding two onesies with a giant balloon of the No. 2.

Happy to announce that we're having twins! pic.twitter.com/ZH8RCzrOzN — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) November 21, 2017

You see where this is going.

Patriots fans, of course, sprang into action and began trolling the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player with 28-3 jokes.

OK, that last one was downright vicious.

It just goes to show you that no matter how many games you win or records you break, people never will forget your failures.

Just ask the Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images