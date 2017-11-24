Patriots Have More Former Players On Other Rosters Than Most Teams

FOXBORO, Mass. — When asked a question about former New England Patriots draft pick Ted Larsen, who now plays guard for the Miami Dolphins, head coach Bill Belichick revealed something interesting.

The Patriots track how many former players are on other teams rosters. Belichick said the number varies every day because players are signed, waived and claimed, but the number currently stands at 87, according to NESN.com’s tracking. Belichick projected it was somewhere between 70 and 90.

The full list as at the bottom of this post, if you’re so inclined to see all the names still kicking around.

“There’s 70-something guys in the league like that,” Belichick said. “That have been here and are playing for somebody else — or 80, I don’t know what the number is. It’s a lot. It’s 70 to 90, somewhere in there, depending on how you want to count the practice squad players and today’s waiver wire compared to yesterday’s waiver wire. There’s a lot of guys out there. It’s one of the highest numbers in the league. A lot of guys out there.

“I think we have more players playing on other teams that other teams — or one of them. We’re one of the highest. I can tell you that. We’re up there pretty high. It depends on how you want to count them — starters, roster players, IR, practice squad. You can run all the lists you can run and count them up however you want to count them up. But however you want to count them up, I think we’ll be up there pretty high. Let’s call it 90 players — there are 30 teams — that’s three per team. We can talk about that every week, but we won’t.”

Belichick seemed to take pride in the fact that so many of his former players are still playing on other teams.

The only teams without a former player on their roster are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. The Indianapolis Colts have by far the most ex-Patriots on their roster with 11.

BUFFALO BILLS

RB Travaris Cadet

WR Andre Holmes

WR Brandon Tate

G Ryan Groy

OT Conor McDermott

LB Ramon Humber

CB Leonard Johnson

MIAMI DOLPHINS

G Ted Larsen

NEW YORK JETS

DE Kony Ealy

CB Darryl Roberts

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Ryan Mallett

RB Danny Woodhead

TE Benjamin Watson

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Brandon LaFell

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE Matt Lengel

G Chris Barker

LB Jamie Collins

HOUSTON TEXANS

DE Angelo Blackson

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Jacoby Brissett

WR Kamar Aiken

LB Jon Bostic

LB Barkevious Mingo

LB Jabaal Sheard

DB Darius Butler

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Kenny Moore

K Adam Vinatieri

RB George Winn

DE Anthony Johnson

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE James O’Shaughnessy

RB Tyler Gaffney

DT Darius Kilgo

TENNESSEE TITANS

QB Matt Cassel

G Josh Kline

CB Logan Ryan

DENVER BRONCOS

CB Aqib Talib

TE A.J. Derby

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

G Jordan Devey

CB Darrelle Revis

WR Devin Lucien

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Asante Cleveland

G Cole Toner

OAKLAND RAIDERS

TE Lee Smith

DALLAS COWBOYS

G Jonathan Cooper

DT Joe Vellano

RB Trey Williams

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Shane Vereen

G Jon Halapio

LB Akeem Ayers

LB Jonathan Casillas

LB Deontae Skinner

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB LeGarrette Blount

DE Chris Long

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

CB D.J. Killings

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

RB LeShun Daniels

DE A.J. Francis

CHICAGO BEARS

DE Akiem Hicks

CB Cre’Von LeBlanc

WR DeMarcus Ayers

DETROIT LIONS

S Tavon Wilson

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Michael Floyd

RB Bishop Sankey

ATLANTA FALCONS

G Jamil Douglas

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Garrett Gilbert

DT Kyle Love

OT Blaine Clausell

WR Zach Moore

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Austin Carr

TE Michael Hoomanawanui

DE John Hughes

CB Sterling Moore

TE Clay Harbor

DT Woodrow Hamilton

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DT Sealver Siliga

CB Robert McClain

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB D.J. Foster

OLB Chandler Jones

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DT Dominique Easley

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DE Cassius Marsh

LB Dekoda Watson

K Robbie Gould

DT Chris Jones

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

CB Justin Coleman

LS Tyler Ott

LB Dewey McDonald

Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers

