Patriots Have More Former Players On Other Rosters Than Most Teams

by on Fri, Nov 24, 2017 at 10:39AM
FOXBORO, Mass. — When asked a question about former New England Patriots draft pick Ted Larsen, who now plays guard for the Miami Dolphins, head coach Bill Belichick revealed something interesting.

The Patriots track how many former players are on other teams rosters. Belichick said the number varies every day because players are signed, waived and claimed, but the number currently stands at 87, according to NESN.com’s tracking. Belichick projected it was somewhere between 70 and 90.

The full list as at the bottom of this post, if you’re so inclined to see all the names still kicking around.

“There’s 70-something guys in the league like that,” Belichick said. “That have been here and are playing for somebody else — or 80, I don’t know what the number is. It’s a lot. It’s 70 to 90, somewhere in there, depending on how you want to count the practice squad players and today’s waiver wire compared to yesterday’s waiver wire. There’s a lot of guys out there. It’s one of the highest numbers in the league. A lot of guys out there.

“I think we have more players playing on other teams that other teams — or one of them. We’re one of the highest. I can tell you that. We’re up there pretty high. It depends on how you want to count them — starters, roster players, IR, practice squad. You can run all the lists you can run and count them up however you want to count them up. But however you want to count them up, I think we’ll be up there pretty high. Let’s call it 90 players — there are 30 teams — that’s three per team. We can talk about that every week, but we won’t.”

Belichick seemed to take pride in the fact that so many of his former players are still playing on other teams.

The only teams without a former player on their roster are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. The Indianapolis Colts have by far the most ex-Patriots on their roster with 11.

BUFFALO BILLS
RB Travaris Cadet
WR Andre Holmes
WR Brandon Tate
G Ryan Groy
OT Conor McDermott
LB Ramon Humber
CB Leonard Johnson

MIAMI DOLPHINS
G Ted Larsen

NEW YORK JETS
DE Kony Ealy
CB Darryl Roberts

BALTIMORE RAVENS
QB Ryan Mallett
RB Danny Woodhead
TE Benjamin Watson

CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Brandon LaFell

CLEVELAND BROWNS
TE Matt Lengel
G Chris Barker
LB Jamie Collins

HOUSTON TEXANS
DE Angelo Blackson

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
QB Jacoby Brissett
WR Kamar Aiken
LB Jon Bostic
LB Barkevious Mingo
LB Jabaal Sheard
DB Darius Butler
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Kenny Moore
K Adam Vinatieri
RB George Winn
DE Anthony Johnson

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TE James O’Shaughnessy
RB Tyler Gaffney
DT Darius Kilgo

TENNESSEE TITANS
QB Matt Cassel
G Josh Kline
CB Logan Ryan

DENVER BRONCOS
CB Aqib Talib
TE A.J. Derby

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
G Jordan Devey
CB Darrelle Revis
WR Devin Lucien

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
TE Asante Cleveland
G Cole Toner

OAKLAND RAIDERS
TE Lee Smith

DALLAS COWBOYS
G Jonathan Cooper
DT Joe Vellano
RB Trey Williams

NEW YORK GIANTS
RB Shane Vereen
G Jon Halapio
LB Akeem Ayers
LB Jonathan Casillas
LB Deontae Skinner

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
RB LeGarrette Blount
DE Chris Long
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
CB D.J. Killings

WASHINGTON REDSKINS
RB LeShun Daniels
DE A.J. Francis

CHICAGO BEARS
DE Akiem Hicks
CB Cre’Von LeBlanc
WR DeMarcus Ayers

DETROIT LIONS
S Tavon Wilson

MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WR Michael Floyd
RB Bishop Sankey

ATLANTA FALCONS
G Jamil Douglas

CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB Garrett Gilbert
DT Kyle Love
OT Blaine Clausell
WR Zach Moore

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WR Austin Carr
TE Michael Hoomanawanui
DE John Hughes
CB Sterling Moore
TE Clay Harbor
DT Woodrow Hamilton

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DT Sealver Siliga
CB Robert McClain

ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB D.J. Foster
OLB Chandler Jones

LOS ANGELES RAMS
DT Dominique Easley

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
DE Cassius Marsh
LB Dekoda Watson
K Robbie Gould
DT Chris Jones

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
CB Justin Coleman
LS Tyler Ott
LB Dewey McDonald

Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers

