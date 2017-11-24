Patriots Have More Former Players On Other Rosters Than Most Teams

FOXBORO, Mass. — When asked a question about former New England Patriots draft pick Ted Larsen, who now plays guard for the Miami Dolphins, head coach Bill Belichick revealed something interesting.
The Patriots track how many former players are on other teams rosters. Belichick said the number varies every day because players are signed, waived and claimed, but the number currently stands at 87, according to NESN.com’s tracking. Belichick projected it was somewhere between 70 and 90.
“There’s 70-something guys in the league like that,” Belichick said. “That have been here and are playing for somebody else — or 80, I don’t know what the number is. It’s a lot. It’s 70 to 90, somewhere in there, depending on how you want to count the practice squad players and today’s waiver wire compared to yesterday’s waiver wire. There’s a lot of guys out there. It’s one of the highest numbers in the league. A lot of guys out there.
“I think we have more players playing on other teams that other teams — or one of them. We’re one of the highest. I can tell you that. We’re up there pretty high. It depends on how you want to count them — starters, roster players, IR, practice squad. You can run all the lists you can run and count them up however you want to count them up. But however you want to count them up, I think we’ll be up there pretty high. Let’s call it 90 players — there are 30 teams — that’s three per team. We can talk about that every week, but we won’t.”
Belichick seemed to take pride in the fact that so many of his former players are still playing on other teams.
The only teams without a former player on their roster are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. The Indianapolis Colts have by far the most ex-Patriots on their roster with 11.
BUFFALO BILLS
RB Travaris Cadet
WR Andre Holmes
WR Brandon Tate
G Ryan Groy
OT Conor McDermott
LB Ramon Humber
CB Leonard Johnson
MIAMI DOLPHINS
G Ted Larsen
NEW YORK JETS
DE Kony Ealy
CB Darryl Roberts
BALTIMORE RAVENS
QB Ryan Mallett
RB Danny Woodhead
TE Benjamin Watson
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Brandon LaFell
CLEVELAND BROWNS
TE Matt Lengel
G Chris Barker
LB Jamie Collins
HOUSTON TEXANS
DE Angelo Blackson
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
QB Jacoby Brissett
WR Kamar Aiken
LB Jon Bostic
LB Barkevious Mingo
LB Jabaal Sheard
DB Darius Butler
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Kenny Moore
K Adam Vinatieri
RB George Winn
DE Anthony Johnson
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TE James O’Shaughnessy
RB Tyler Gaffney
DT Darius Kilgo
TENNESSEE TITANS
QB Matt Cassel
G Josh Kline
CB Logan Ryan
DENVER BRONCOS
CB Aqib Talib
TE A.J. Derby
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
G Jordan Devey
CB Darrelle Revis
WR Devin Lucien
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
TE Asante Cleveland
G Cole Toner
OAKLAND RAIDERS
TE Lee Smith
DALLAS COWBOYS
G Jonathan Cooper
DT Joe Vellano
RB Trey Williams
NEW YORK GIANTS
RB Shane Vereen
G Jon Halapio
LB Akeem Ayers
LB Jonathan Casillas
LB Deontae Skinner
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
RB LeGarrette Blount
DE Chris Long
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
CB D.J. Killings
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
RB LeShun Daniels
DE A.J. Francis
CHICAGO BEARS
DE Akiem Hicks
CB Cre’Von LeBlanc
WR DeMarcus Ayers
DETROIT LIONS
S Tavon Wilson
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WR Michael Floyd
RB Bishop Sankey
ATLANTA FALCONS
G Jamil Douglas
CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB Garrett Gilbert
DT Kyle Love
OT Blaine Clausell
WR Zach Moore
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WR Austin Carr
TE Michael Hoomanawanui
DE John Hughes
CB Sterling Moore
TE Clay Harbor
DT Woodrow Hamilton
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DT Sealver Siliga
CB Robert McClain
ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB D.J. Foster
OLB Chandler Jones
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DT Dominique Easley
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
DE Cassius Marsh
LB Dekoda Watson
K Robbie Gould
DT Chris Jones
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
CB Justin Coleman
LS Tyler Ott
LB Dewey McDonald
Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers
