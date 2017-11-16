Patriots Have To Be Feeling Comfortable With Depth At Key Positions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The New England Patriots only subtracted from their roster at last month’s NFL trade deadline, but the team has to be feeling pretty good about its depth as it wades into the second half of the season.

The Patriots’ depth stacks up well at key positions because of midseason improvement from certain reserves. Let’s go position by position.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tom Brady

Reserves: Brian Hoyer

Hoyer isn’t as good as Jimmy Garoppolo, but if he had to play for a stretch in a single game, then the Patriots wouldn’t have to alter their gameplan. He’s a backup with extensive starting experience.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Dion Lewis

Reserves: Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee, Brandon Bolden

The Patriots’ running back depth is so good, Gillislee was a healthy scratch in Week 10. This group is stacked.

THIRD-DOWN BACK

Starter: James White

Reserves: Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden

Burkhead brings versatility across the board and might have even softer hands than White.

FULLBACK

Starter: James Develin

Reserve: Dwayne Allen

Develin might be the best fullback in the NFL. How often the Patriots would even use a lead blocker if he suffered an injury is a mystery that New England hopes it doesn’t have to solve.

WIDE RECEIVER

Starter: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan

Reserves: Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater

Injured reserve: Malcolm Mitchell

Practice squad: Cody Hollister, Riley McCarron

The Patriots’ depth at wide receiver would be a lot better if Mitchell could come off of injured reserve. Perhaps we’ll see him next week when the Patriots return from the mountains?

TIGHT END

Starter: Rob Gronkowski

Reserves: Martellus Bennett, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister

Practice squad: Will Tye

The Patriots’ tight end depth is tremendous. Gronkowski is the best tight end in the NFL, Bennett might be the best backup, you won’t find a better third-stringer than Allen, and Hollister provides upside as an athletic rookie who contributes on special teams. Throw in Tye, who was a starter in 2015 and 2016 with the New York Giants, and this group is pretty ridiculous.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starter: LT Nate Solder, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon

Reserves: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras, Cameron Fleming, Cole Croston

Practice squad: C James Ferentz

Offensive tackle depth was viewed as a concern early in the year. Waddle has quieted doubters as he’s filled in for Cannon over the last two weeks.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Starter: Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy

Reserves: Alan Branch, Adam Butler, Ricky Jean Francois

Injured reserve: Vincent Valentine

Practice squad: Mike Purcell

Brown was back at practice Wednesday, so now the Patriots are rolling five deep at defensive tackle. Jean Francois impressed in his first game with the team.

DEFENSIVE END

Starter: Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise

Reserves: Cassius Marsh, Adam Butler

Practice squad: Geneo Grissom

This is probably the Patriots’ biggest area of weakness. Having Marsh and Butler as depth is fine but certainly not ideal.

LINEBACKER

Starter: Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts

Reserves: David Harris, Marquis Flowers, Trevor Reilly, Brandon King

Injured reserve: Shea McClellin

The Patriots have depth at linebacker, but they lack top-end starting talent with Dont’a Hightower out. You could do worse than Harris as a backup, though.

CORNERBACK

Starter: Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore

Reserves: Jonathan Jones, Johnson Bademosi, Eric Rowe

Practice squad: Ryan Lewis, Jomal Wiltz

Bademosi played well as a starter before Gilmore went down with a concussion. He couldn’t even get in on defense Sunday night, however. This is an area of strength for the Patriots.

SAFETY

Starter: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon

Reserves: Jordan Richards, Nate Ebner

Practice squad: David Jones, Damarius Travis

This group has been together for three seasons now, and McCourty, Chung and Harmon all have played together since 2014. Richards has even carved out a niche role for himself as a linebacker. If McCourty, Chung or Harmon got injured, it would cause some reshuffling across the entire defense, but they still would be left with two starting-caliber safeties.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Starter: K Stephon Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona

The Patriots don’t need depth at the specialist positions.

