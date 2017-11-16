Patriots Injury Report: Martellus Bennett, Alan Branch Limited With New Ailments

Six New England Patriots players were limited Wednesday in the team’s first practice at Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Tight end Martellus Bennett popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury in addition to the shoulder ailment he already was dealing with, and previously healthy defensive tackle Alan Branch was a new addition to the report with a neck injury.

Cornerback Eric Rowe, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and defensive end Cassius Marsh all practiced in a limited capacity after sitting out Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, as did wide receiver Danny Amendola, who played against Denver.

It was Brown’s first time practicing since he went down with an ankle injury during the Patriots’ Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and special teamer Matthew Slater did not practice.

The Patriots are preparing to take on the Oakland Raiders this Sunday afternoon in Mexico City.

Here is the full injury report for Wednesday:

DNP

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

LIMITED

Danny Amendola, WR (knee)

Martellus Bennett, TE (shoulder/hamstring)

Alan Branch, DT (neck)

Malcom Brown, DT (ankle)

Cassius Marsh, DE (shoulder)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images