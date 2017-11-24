Patriots Injury Report: Martellus Bennett Doubtful; Five Questionable

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will have their starting quarterback and tight end available Sunday when they play the Miami Dolphins. They might not have their backup tight end, however.

Tight end Martellus Bennett is doubtful to play in Week 12 after missing practice Thursday and Friday. The Patriots have ruled out three players, and five are listed as questionable to play.

Here’s the full injury report.

OUT

C David Andrews (illness)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DOUBTFUL

TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

S Patrick Chung (ankle)

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

Chung suffered his injury Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. Amendola has been playing through his knee injury since Week 7.

Brown, Rowe and Slater were inactive Sunday in the Patriots’ 33-8 win over the Raiders.

