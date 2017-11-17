Patriots Injury Report: Reason For David Andrews’ Practice Absence Revealed

An illness kept starting center David Andrews out of Thursday’s New England Patriots practice, according to the team.

Andrews, who has played all but nine of the Patriots’ offensive snaps this season, was the only new addition to Thursday’s injury report. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, wide receiver Chris Hogan and special teamer Matthew Slater all missed practice again, and the same six players were limited.

That list includes defensive tackle Alan Branch and tight end Martellus Bennett, both of whom were listed with new injuries on Wednesday’s report.

The Patriots will hold one more day of practice at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs before traveling to Mexico City ahead of their matchup with the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Azteca Stadium.

Here is the full injury report for Thursday:

DNP

David Andrews, C (illness)

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

LIMITED

Danny Amendola, WR (knee)

Martellus Bennett, TE (shoulder/hamstring)

Alan Branch, DT (neck)

Malcom Brown, DT (ankle)

Cassius Marsh, DE (shoulder)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

