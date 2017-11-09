Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Looking Unlikely To Play Week 10

FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears the New England Patriots will be without wide receiver Chris Hogan, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on Sunday night when they take on the Denver Broncos.

Hogan, Brown and Cannon all missed their third straight day of practice Thursday. Four players still were limited in practice Thursday with various ailments.

If Hogan, Brown and Cannon can’t play in Week 10, then Danny Amendola, Alan Branch and LaAdrian Waddle likely would take their place as starters, respectively.

Here’s Thursday’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle)

DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

The Patriots also signed offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano to their practice squad Thursday. They released wide receiver Jake Kumerow to make room for the Wakefield, Mass.-native.

