Patriots Injury Report: Two Starting O-Linemen Ruled Out For Raiders Game

The New England Patriots will be without two-fifths of their starting offensive line Sunday afternoon when they take on the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and center David Andrews (illness) both have been ruled out for the game at Azteca Stadium. Cannon also missed last Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, while Andrews has started every game since the start of the 2016 season and has been one of the NFL’s best centers in 2017.

Expect LaAdrian Waddle, who leapfrogged Cameron Fleming as the Patriots’ swing tackle earlier this season, to fill in for Cannon again. Backup Ted Karras will slot into the starting lineup in Andrews’ absence, playing either center or guard. (Second-year pro Joe Thuney, who has started every game at right guard during his Patriots career, also has the ability to play center.)

Karras has one NFL start under his belt (Week 1 in 2016) and has played just nine offensive snaps in nine games this season.

Wide receivers Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) also were ruled out after not practicing all week. Five players are listed as questionable: wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle), defensive end Cassius Marsh (shoulder) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin).

Brown, Marsh and Rowe all did not play against Denver. Defensive tackle Alan Branch was limited in practice this week with a neck injury but was removed from the injury report Friday.

Here is the full injury report:

OUT

David Andrews, C (illness)

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

LIMITED

Danny Amendola, WR (knee)

Martellus Bennett, TE (shoulder/hamstring)

Malcom Brown, DT (ankle)

Cassius Marsh, DE (shoulder)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images