Patriots Mailbag: Why Secondary Could Be Strength By End Of Season

The New England Patriots are spending the week in the mountains of Colorado Springs, but they are not on vacation.

That’s what Patriots safety Devin McCourty stressed Thursday after practice at the United States Air Force Academy.

The Patriots were surprised by parachuters after Wednesday’s practice and a falcon flyover Thursday, but their main focus remains on the Oakland Raiders. It will be fun to see what Air Force has in plan for the Patriots on Friday, however.

Let’s get into this week’s mailbag.

#mailDoug Is the secondary a dumpster ready to burst into flame? Is Gilmore the match?

— @MrQuindazzi

Maybe I’m just being too Pollyannaish, but I’m confident the secondary will be viewed as a strength by the end of the season.

Cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore just need to start playing consistently at the same time, because Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon have been great, and Patrick Chung has come on strong over the last several weeks.

The Patriots’ secondary depth is a strength with Jonathan Jones, Eric Rowe and Johnson Bademosi at cornerback. Fourth-string safety Jordan Richards has found an effective role as a linebacker/safety hybrid.

Now it just comes down to the two players who should be among the better defenders on the roster. Butler struggled against Emmanuel Sanders in the first half of Sunday night’s win over the Denver Broncos but locked him down in the second half. Gilmore played well for the majority of the game but did let up a touchdown. He was in close coverage on the play.

I think, if anything, the secondary could be lit (cool teen word) and Gilmore would be the spark. How about that?

When NE will sign a contract extension for Burkhead? #MailDoug

— @erickperdigao

That’s a really good question. Both Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are free agents after the season, and it would be completely unsurprising for one of them to be signed to a contract extension during the season.

It would be semi-surprising for both players to be signed to extensions, since James White and Mike Gillislee already are locked up for the 2018 season, but the Patriots have a good thing going with White, Lewis and Burkhead in their backfield. So, you never know.

With players like Chung, Van Not, Flowers, etc., can you even use specific position names like DE, CB, LB in the Patriots defense anymore?

— @DanielVConnolly

I still do because it’s easier to classify them with their strongest and most natural positions, but a lot of players on the team play hybrid roles.

Let’s go through the list.

Adam Butler: DT/DE

Trey Flowers: DE/LB

Cassius Marsh: DE/LB

Trevor Reilly: LB/DE

Kyle Van Noy: LB/DE

Patrick Chung: SS/CB/LB

Devin McCourty: FS/SS

Jordan Richards: SS/LB

Even guys like Alan Branch, Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy and Ricky Jean Francois, all of whom are interior defenders, can play defensive tackle or defensive end.

Doug, Devlin was out for a whole season. Was it the year the broncos won the Superbowl? Affected the pats running game

— @Clo21528326

Yes, it was, 2015. The Patriots basically chose not to use a fullback all season, and it’s entirely possible the loss of Develin hurt their rushing attack.

Develin played every game for the Patriots in 2013, 2014, 2016 and so far in 2017. The Patriots averaged 4.4 yards per carry in 2013, 3.9 in 2014, 3.9 in 2016 and 3.9 so far in 2017. They averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in 2015.

Some of the struggles in 2015 were because injuries ravaged the Patriots’ backfield. They were forced to sign and start Steven Jackson by the end of the season. Joey Iosefa, a fullback by trade, even spent a game as a lead back. They were desperate.

Here’s this, though: The Patriots are averaging 4.02 yards per carry with Develin on the field this season and just 3.92 without him. He’s having a great season.

¿Tiene usted su pasaporte? ¿Estás emocionado de visitar México? #CartasDoug

— @teepke

Sí, afortunadamente tengo mi pasaporte ahora, y estoy muy emocionado de ir a la Ciudad de México. Nunca he estado en México, y no estoy seguro de si volveré alguna vez a Ciudad de México, porque está muy adentro del país. Estoy llegando el sábado por la tarde y tengo la intención de explorar todo lo que pueda sin que me tomen.

(Yes, fortunately, I do have my passport now, and I’m very excited to go to Mexico City. I’ve never been to Mexico, and I’m not sure if I’ll ever make it back to Mexico City because it’s so deep into the country. I’m getting in on Saturday afternoon and intend to explore as much as I can without getting taken.)

Can you analyze marquis flowers defensive snaps? He had 20 last week. Curious how he was used

— @MikeBoronski

Marquis Flowers received his second-most defensive snaps of the season and mostly was used on obvious passing downs. He played just four snaps against the run and 15 against the pass.

Flowers might be the Patriots’ most naturally athletic linebacker, which is why they’re experimenting with him in coverage. Flowers was targeted just once and deflected the pass Sunday night.

@DougKyed It really seems like the Pats are giving LaAdrian Waddle every chance to succeed this year. Do you think he might replace Solder as LT next year? #maildoug

— @denverfog

No, I don’t, but he is an unrestricted free agent after the season, so it will be interesting to see if the Patriots can retain him as their swing tackle. They might have to roll with Cameron Fleming, Tony Garcia, Andrew Jelks or Cole Croston in that role next season.

How the Patriots’ offensive tackle depth chart shakes out next season will depend heavily on whether Nate Solder is back.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Favorite place traveled for game, do you like inn n out?

— @akvvt

I’ve covered games in 18 of the current 32 NFL cities, but my favorite probably was San Diego before the Chargers moved to Los Angeles. I also really like Kansas City.

My least favorite every year is going down to East Rutherford, N.J., to cover the Jets. There’s nothing around the stadium.

It’s been a fun week covering the Patriots’ practices in Colorado Springs. There’s a lot to see in the area.

I do like In-N-Out Burger, but I think it’s kind of overrated. It is a great deal, though.

#mailDoug you consider yourself a ‘responsible adult’?

— MonteOutdoors

No, I don’t.

Case in point: I forgot my passport when traveling from Boston to Denver, even though I knew I would be staying in Colorado Springs for the week before flying straight to Mexico City.

So, I was going to have my wife mail my passport to Colorado Springs, but I was a little nervous about that, and the post office was closed Saturday for Veteran’s Day.

So, what would any 31-year-old adult do? I called my mom, who picked up my passport from my house and drove it to my colleague Jim McBride, of The Boston Globe, who I knew was taking a later flight to Denver. He gave it to me Saturday night at his hotel, and I’m reunited with my passport.

u never answered my other questions about who is the best super bowl winning team ever.

— @iRomeoMedina

Sorry about that.

What’s the craziest thing your cat has done? #MailDoug

— @StephenPorier

My cat, Rambe, is pretty crazy.

He once jumped onto my fridge, grabbed a bag of Martin’s Potato Rolls off of the top, jumped onto our island with the rolls in his teeth, knocked over a trash can and then began eating the rolls through the plastic.

He also catches and eats bugs in our house. Sometimes I’ll lift him up to help him catch the bugs.

He also ate a shoelace and needed stomach surgery.

And he can sit on command.

#maildoug which Pats beat reporter could live off the land in the mountains the longest?

— @artiejj

Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe thinks it’s her because she can make a fire and claims she knows which berries are poisonous.

NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi seemed to think the answer was Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire or Phil Perry, also of NBC Sports Boston.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald `did not think it would be himself.

We all determined it would probably not be WEEI’s Ryan Hannable, though Hannable said I would live the longest.

I’m settling on Henry, but Nora made some strong points for herself.

How do you like the chances of a repeat?

— @therealj_jones

Super Bowl? Pretty good. The Patriots and Eagles are the class of the NFL.

Who will be the 69th player to catch a TD pass from Tom Brady? #askingForGronk #maildoug

— @vulpinepcl

Rob Gronkowski might take on a fake identity just to make sure it’s him.

#maildoug. Hey Doug. Pampers or Huggies?

— @wilroache

Pampers > Huggies and Luvs. Only the best for Baby Olivia.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images