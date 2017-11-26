Patriots’ Nate Ebner Converts Fake Punt Vs. Dolphins, Suffers Knee Injury

Perhaps this is why the New England Patriots don’t often attempt trick plays.

The Pats faced a 4th-and-nine from their own 27-yard line during the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. New England lined up as if it was going to punt, but wound up running — and converting — a rare trick play, thanks to a 14-yard scamper from special-teamer Nate Ebner.

But the cheers from the Gillette Stadium crowd didn’t last long, as the Olympic rugby player wound up injuring his knee on the play.

Ebner was helped to the locker and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

#Patriots injury update: Nate Ebner is out with a knee injury. #MIAvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2017

Considering the Pats on Sunday again were without the services of special teams ace Matthew Slater, who missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury, they can ill-afford to lose Ebner for an extended period of time.

Hopefully this doesn’t dissuade Patriots head coach Bill Belichick from attempting more trick plays in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images