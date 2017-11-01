Patriots Practice Report: Brian Hoyer Present, Five Players Missing

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady was not the only quarterback on the New England Patriots’ practice field Wednesday. Brady was joined by old friend Brian Hoyer, who was sporting a red No. 2 Patriots practice jersey. The Patriots announced they signed Hoyer before the session began.

There were five players absent from Wednesdays’ practice — the only one of the week before the Patriots take Thursday through Sunday off for their bye week.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and kicker Stephen Gostkowski were absent. Cornerback Eric Rowe practiced for the first time since re-injuring his groin in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Hightower is headed to injured reserve at some point before the Patriots’ next game in Week 10.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images