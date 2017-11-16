Patriots Practice Report: David Andrews Among Four Players Absent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New England Patriots center David Andrews was a surprise absence from practice at the United States Air Force Academy on Thursday.

Andrews was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report after a fully-padded practice.

Wide receivers Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) also weren’t present for Thursday’s walk-through.

The Patriots’ injury report likely will be released around 7:30 p.m. ET. We’ll get a better sense of why Andrews didn’t practice after that is released.

If for some reason Andrews couldn’t play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City, then second-year pro Ted Karras likely would take over at center in the Patriots’ starting offense. LaAdrian Waddle already is expected to replace Cannon at right tackle.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN