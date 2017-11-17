Patriots Practice Report: David Andrews Remains Out With Illness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New England Patriots starting center David Andrews missed his second straight day of practice with an illness Friday.

Andrews also missed Thursday’s walkthrough, held at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy.

Wide receivers Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) also weren’t present for practice. Hogan, Slater and Cannon haven’t practiced all week in Colorado Springs.

If Andrews can’t play Sunday night against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City, then Ted Karras would be thrust into a starting offensive line that already is missing Cannon. LaAdrian Waddle is expected to keep filling in at right tackle.

