Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Absent After Taking Beating Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the second consecutive Wednesday, the New England Patriots practiced without their starting quarterback.

Tom Brady was absent from practice three days after absorbing eight QB hits in Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Brady sat out last Wednesday with an Achilles injury but was removed from the Patriots’ injury report last Friday.

Also missing from practice were injured offensive tackles Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle. If neither is healthy enough to play this Sunday, then fourth tackle Cameron Fleming likely would start on the right side against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots did receive some good news on the injury front, however. Center David Andrews returned to practice for the first time after missing two games with an illness, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Trey Flowers both were present after leaving Sunday’s game with injuries.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan and linebacker Trevor Reilly did not practice with the team but were spotted walking toward the practice area with helmets in their hands. Hogan has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, and Reilly was knocked out of Sunday’s contest with a concussion.

Special teamer Matthew Slater and cornerback Eric Rowe both practiced. Slater has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and Rowe has missed seven in a row with an injured groin.

During an interview Monday morning with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” Brady admitted to being “a little sore” after Sunday’s game.

“A little extra treatment this week,” he said, “and I’ll be ready to go next week.”

