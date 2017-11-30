Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Returns; Two Starters Likely Out Sunday

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two offensive starters remained sidelined Thursday as the New England Patriots took to the practice field for a non-padded walkthrough.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan and right tackle Marcus Cannon both did not participate in the session, making it highly unlikely they will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Both players suffered injuries during a Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and although Hogan was spotted walking toward the practice field Wednesday with his helmet in hand, neither has officially practiced since.

Cannon’s primary backup, LaAdrian Waddle, returned to practice Thursday after leaving Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury. Quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) and linebacker Trevor Reilly (concussion) also returned after sitting out Wednesday.

Center David Andrews also practiced for the second consecutive day after missing two games with an illness.

Thursday’s injury report, set to be released around 4 p.m. ET, will reveal whether any of these players were limited in practice.

