The New England Patriots are coming off their bye week with a trip to Denver to take on the rival Broncos in Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season.

The Pats will have to do so without linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Shea McClellin, though. Hightower was put on injured reserve Tuesday, while McClellin reportedly suffered a setback in his return from an injury.

