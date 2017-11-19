Patriots-Raiders Inactives: Mike Gillsilee Again A Healthy Scratch

MEXICO CITY — New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee has gone from starter to healthy scratch for a second straight week.

Gillislee is one of seven Patriots inactives and the lone healthy scratch Sunday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the Patriots will play the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots will roll with Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden at running back.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

C David Andrews (illness)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

RB Mike Gillislee

Patriots reserve offensive linemen LaAdrian Waddle and Ted Karras will start for Cannon and Andrews, respectively.

Defensive tackles Alan Branch, Lawrence Guy, Ricky Jean Francois and Adam Butler will step up in Brown’s absence.

Wide receiver Philip Dorsett likely will draw the start for Hogan, though Danny Amendola also should see more targets.

