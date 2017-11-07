Patriots Re-Sign D-Lineman Mike Purcell, Reportedly Work Out Free Agent

Apparently Mike Purcell showed the Patriots enough in one day last month for New England to give him another shot on the practice squad.

The Patriots re-signed Purcell to the practice squad Tuesday. He previously was on the Patriots’ practice squad for one day, signing Oct. 25 and being released Oct. 26.

A spot opened on the Patriots’ practice squad when defensive lineman Angelo Blackson was signed onto the Houston Texans’ active roster last week. The Patriots had only nine players on their practice squad after Blackson was added by the Texans.

Purcell has 42 career combined tackles with one sack and one forced fumble in 25 games and eight starts in three NFL seasons. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2013 and has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Purcell joins wide receivers Cody Hollister, Jake Kumerow and Riley McCarron, tight end Will Tye, offensive lineman James Ferentz, cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz and safeties David Jones and Damarius Travis on the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots also reportedly worked out safety Lorenzo Jerome on Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Jerome is a rookie out of St. Francis who previously was with the 49ers.

