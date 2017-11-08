Yankees Use Twitter’s New 280-Character Limit To Brag About World Series Titles

It might not be long before people start hating Twitter’s new 280-character limit.

Twitter on Tuesday rolled out its controversial expansion publicly, after initially making it available only to a select few as a trial. Many people and organizations already are taking full advantage of the new freedom, and the results have been mixed.

The New York Yankees, for one, decided to use the 140 extra characters as an opportunity to gloat about their unparalleled World Series success. Close your eyes, Boston Red Sox fans.

2009

2000

1999

1998

1996

1978

1977

1962

1961

1958

1956

1953

1952

1951

1950

1949

1947

1943

1941

1939

1938

1937

1936

1932

1928

1927

1923 Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017

We get it, Yankees, you’ve won 27 World Series championships and the rest of us aren’t worthy.

But here’s the question: is this well-played or obnoxious?

Well, if you’re a fan of any Major League Baseball team other than the Bronx Bombers, chances are you’re sick and tired of hearing about how many titles the Yankees have won. Still, for fans of the “Evil Empire,” stuff like this surely never gets old.

And hey, the Yankees’ first crack at utilizing the extra 140 characters definitely hit harder than what the New England Patriots came up with.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images