Patriots Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online

The New England Patriots are coming off their bye week for a “Sunday Night Football” Week 10 matchup with the Broncos in Denver.

The Patriots are 6-2 and have won four straight games, while the Broncos are struggling and have lost four in a row. Another defeat could decimate Denver’s chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 campaign.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Broncos online.

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images