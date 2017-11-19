Patriots Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch Week 11 NFL Game Online

The New England Patriots have won five straight games, and they’ll look to extend that streak in a Week 11 matchup against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City Sunday.

The Patriots need a victory to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC playoff race, while a victory for the Raiders would pull them closer to the struggling Kansas City Chiefs for first place in the AFC West division.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Raiders online.

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images