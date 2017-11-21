Physics Takes Backseat During High School Punter’s Baffling 87-Yard Punt

The people over at “Sports Science” have their work cut out for them on this one.

During a recent high school football game in Chicago, some punter named Raby boomed an 87-yard punt. And while that number certainly is impressive, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

That’s because the punt, which Raby launched from his own 6-yard line, landed on his team’s 43-yard line — meaning it rolled roughly 50 yards. Check out this madness:

What kind of sorcery is this 🤹‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/maQT8C4jiF — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 20, 2017

What the?

As MaxPreps suggests, there’s a chance that there was some dark magic at play here. Although, it’s tough to watch this video and not think that whoever installed this turf forgot to bring their level.

Or, you know, maybe the Windy City was just living up to its name.