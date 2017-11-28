Pistons’ Avery Bradley Struggles To Find Familiar Celtics After Roster Overhaul

Did Avery Bradley leave Boston that long ago?

The scale of the Boston Celtics’ recent roster changes struck the Detroit Pistons guard Monday night at TD Garden when he returned to his former home as a visitor for the first time. Having been the subject of an emotional pregame tribute and then playing an important role in Detroit’s 118-108 win over Boston, Bradley decided to visit some old friends in the Celtics’ locker room after the game. Here’s what Bradley, who spent his first seven NBA seasons in Boston, found during his quick trip inside, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ben Rohrbach.

Sign of Celtics rebuild: Avery Bradley walks into C’s locker room, and team employee says, “You don’t know anybody in there.” A minute later, Bradley walks out, says, “No, I don’t.” — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) November 28, 2017

Just four current Celtics — Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart — played with Bradley last season in Boston. The other 10 Celtics are in their first year with the team.

Boston traded Bradley to Detroit in July for Marcus Morris from the Detroit Pistons and a 2019 second-round draft as a major component in its offseason roster overhaul.

