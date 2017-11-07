Please Enjoy Gordon Hayward Draining A Half-Court Shot From A Chair

Gordon Hayward is making progress, folks.

The last time we checked in on the injured Boston Celtics forward, he was getting his shots up from a chair stationed just inside the free throw line. That was two days ago, though, and it appears that drill is now old hat.

The 27-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of him casually drilling a half-court shot from the same chair at the Celtics’ practice facility (with the lights on this time).

Gotta have some fun within the grind! Can you make a half court shot in a chair? (Harder then it looks) #improveeveryday A post shared by @gdhayward on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:25am PST

We’re glad Hayward added the disclaimer that this is harder than it looks, because we’ll be honest: He makes this look pretty damn easy.

Hayward has a long rehab ahead of him after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, and the expectation is he won’t play this season. But apparently that isn’t stopping the All-Star forward from teasing us.