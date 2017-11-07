Please Enjoy Gordon Hayward Draining A Half-Court Shot From A Chair

Gordon Hayward is making progress, folks.
The last time we checked in on the injured Boston Celtics forward, he was getting his shots up from a chair stationed just inside the free throw line. That was two days ago, though, and it appears that drill is now old hat.
The 27-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of him casually drilling a half-court shot from the same chair at the Celtics’ practice facility (with the lights on this time).
We’re glad Hayward added the disclaimer that this is harder than it looks, because we’ll be honest: He makes this look pretty damn easy.
Hayward has a long rehab ahead of him after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, and the expectation is he won’t play this season. But apparently that isn’t stopping the All-Star forward from teasing us.
