President LeBron James? Will Ferrell Once Asked Cavs Star To Run For Office

Could LeBron James be joining a list that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mark Cuban?

He will if Will Ferrell has anything to say about it.

The popular actor went on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday and told a story about running into the Cleveland Cavaliers star in a Boston hotel while shooting “Daddy’s Home 2” this past May.

Ferrell said he doesn’t normally approach athletes, but he had to talk to James in order to ask him to run for president.

James has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, but it’s unlikely that his playing career will be finished by the election in 2020.

Johnson has joked about running for the highest office in the land, while Cuban has said he isn’t leaning toward running but has thought about it.

So when President James is being sworn into office in 2028, everyone can thank Ferrell.