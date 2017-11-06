Raiders’ Lee Smith Has Awesome (And Accurate) Defense Of Personal Foul Penalty

As far as excuses go, “I was just kidding around” isn’t a very strong one. Unless, of course, you were actually just kidding around.

Such was the predicament Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith found himself in Sunday night. Midway through the second quarter, an official flagged Smith for a 15-yard personal foul penalty after his apparent late hit on Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

But as the ref announced Smith’s punishment, the broadcast audio picked up the tight end telling him, “I was just kidding around!”

Hold up, Lee Smith got hit with a personal foul for what now? 😂 pic.twitter.com/GYHrVSWYm5 — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) November 6, 2017

That response is funny enough, but it turns out Smith was right. Replay showed the veteran tight end playful jumping into Godchaux, who likely was his friend and not at all offended by the horseplay.

Can't believe Lee Smith got flagged for a goof. No one should ever be punished for a good old fashioned goof. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 6, 2017

Alas, the ref was not in on the joke and wasn’t about to let any rabble-rousing happen on his watch.

Fortunately for Smith, the penalty didn’t matter much; Oakland ended up scoring on that drive and went on to beat Miami 27-24.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images