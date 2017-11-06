Did Raiders’ Marshall Newhouse Produce NFL’s Best Blooper Of 2017?

Marshall Newhouse knows firsthand how hard it is to run the ball in the NFL.
The Oakland Raiders offensive tackle produced one of the best bloopers of the 2017 season Sunday during his team’s Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders were leading by four early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Derrick Carr fumbled the ball. Newhouse recovered it and ran a few yards — before Dolphins lineback Kiko Alonso turned him into a helicopter.
Naturally, the internet had a field day with Newhouse’s fumble.
Even Newhouse himself had to laugh at the absurdity of the play.
The Raiders went on to win the game 27-24.
