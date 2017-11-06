Did Raiders’ Marshall Newhouse Produce NFL’s Best Blooper Of 2017?

Marshall Newhouse knows firsthand how hard it is to run the ball in the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders offensive tackle produced one of the best bloopers of the 2017 season Sunday during his team’s Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders were leading by four early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Derrick Carr fumbled the ball. Newhouse recovered it and ran a few yards — before Dolphins lineback Kiko Alonso turned him into a helicopter.

Marshall Newhouse thought he was a running back until he took flight 😂😂pic.twitter.com/HTrrhFhTHK — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 6, 2017

Naturally, the internet had a field day with Newhouse’s fumble.

John Elway or Marshall Newhouse 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/iayave7w3H — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 6, 2017

Marshall Newhouse had visions of the most amazing fat guy touchdown ever. That ended quickly. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 6, 2017

Marshall Newhouse spin x I Believe I Can Fly (r @AJE710) pic.twitter.com/MJLoCcxmDJ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 6, 2017

Marshall Newhouse just showed why I never wanted the ball. It's a bullseye that says please kill me. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 6, 2017

Even Newhouse himself had to laugh at the absurdity of the play.

The Raiders went on to win the game 27-24.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images