Ravens, Lions Among Road Favorites Dominating NFL Week 11 Betting Lines

No fewer than six NFL teams will hit the gridiron as home underdogs this weekend, starting with the Green Bay Packers, who face the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as 2-point underdogs on the NFL Week 11 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Green Bay is coming off a 23-16 win against the Chicago Bears as 4.5-point underdogs, but has struggled in recent home contests, averaging just 17 points per game in losses to the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints, and takes a 5-4 straight-up record into Sunday afternoon’s Ravens vs. Packers betting matchup at Lambeau Field.

The Ravens have also stumbled since opening the campaign with victories in a pair of defensive gems, going 1-3 SU in their past four road contests, capped by a 23-20 loss in Tennessee against the Titans as 3-point underdogs last week.

Baltimore has regularly turned in dismal performances in meetings with the Packers, going 1-5 SU and against the spread over their past six matchups, and has fallen by an average margin of 13 points in three straight losses at Lambeau.

Following last week’s loss to the Packers, the Bears will try to rebound as they battle the visiting Lions as 3-point home underdogs, while the Dallas Cowboys try to adjust to life without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott as they take on the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football as 5-point home underdogs.

The Lions look to establish their first three-game SU win streak since December 2016 after dominating the Cleveland Browns in last week’s 38-24 victory as 10.5-point home chalk. Detroit has racked up 68 total points in its past two road dates, but faces a Bears squad that has surrendered just 17.2 points per game at home this season, and is 4-1 ATS at Soldier Field.

The Eagles return from a Week 10 bye looking to build on an NFL-best 8-1 record and extend their current SU win streak to eight games. The Cowboys will be without Elliott as he sits out a six-game suspension; the 22-year-old ran for 390 yards and five total touchdowns over his past three appearances. However, with Elliott sidelined, Dallas mustered just 107 total rushing yards in last week’s 27-7 loss in Atlanta as 3.5-point underdogs.

Elsewhere on the NFL Week 11 odds, the winless Browns face the NFL’s stingiest defense as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars as 7.5-point underdogs.

The New York Giants search for their first home win of the season as they clash with the struggling Kansas Chiefs as 10.5-point underdogs, while the Oakland Raiders make Estadio Azteca in Mexico City a temporary home against the visiting New England Patriots, who are pegged as 6.5-point road chalk.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images